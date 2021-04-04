Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NCBS stock opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. Equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.