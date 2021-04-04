39,971 Shares in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 311,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $18.39 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.34.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

