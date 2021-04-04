Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 17,753 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000.

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95.

