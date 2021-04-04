Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 17,753 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000.

Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.