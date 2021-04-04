Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $391.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

