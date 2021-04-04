BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,200,502 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Abraxas Petroleum worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AXAS opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Abraxas Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

