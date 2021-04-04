BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,964 Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Applied DNA Sciences were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

