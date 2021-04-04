BlackRock Inc. Purchases 5,032 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.40% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

