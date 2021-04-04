BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4471 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 149.17%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $69,931,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $43,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

