BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,220 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,654,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CODA opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.55. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.04%.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

