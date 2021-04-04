BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 157,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Teekay worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Teekay by 19.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TK opened at $3.30 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $333.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

