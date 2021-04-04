Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) PT Raised to $21.00 at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.91.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,657,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,833,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $8,280,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.