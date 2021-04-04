Zacks: Analysts Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post $108.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $112.10 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $89.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $421.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $419.80 million to $425.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $423.73 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $435.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $17,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 877,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 302,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,709,000 after purchasing an additional 293,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 243,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFS opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

