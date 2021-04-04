Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Stephens from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

