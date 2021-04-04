Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envista has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

NVST stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,870 shares in the company, valued at $21,999,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,422 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

