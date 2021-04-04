U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 79,345 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

