Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $184.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.86.

CSL stock opened at $167.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.91. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,969,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after buying an additional 277,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after purchasing an additional 262,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 115,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

