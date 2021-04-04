Piper Sandler Lowers CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNO. B. Riley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 301,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 94,726 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 197,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

