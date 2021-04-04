Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Up 32.6% in March

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 280,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

HRZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Shares of HRZN opened at $14.57 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a market cap of $281.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,637,231 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.