Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Up 33.6% in March

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RCRUY opened at $9.66 on Friday. Recruit has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

