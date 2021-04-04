Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patient?s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients? TSNA to drive the patient?s immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

GRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Gritstone Oncology from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of GRTS opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Gritstone Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,361,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.