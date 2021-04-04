GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.83. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.23 million. Equities analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

