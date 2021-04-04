iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $16,342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

