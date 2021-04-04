The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.29.

NYSE TRV opened at $150.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

