Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

