HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,802 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after buying an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $46,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.