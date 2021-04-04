Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of PSX opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,120,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,903,000 after acquiring an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

