$27.19 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will report sales of $27.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.61 million and the lowest is $22.68 million. HEXO reported sales of $16.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $106.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.33 million to $111.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.21 million, with estimates ranging from $124.65 million to $158.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.37.

NYSE HEXO opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $794.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

