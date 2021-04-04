Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $365.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GS. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.00.

NYSE:GS opened at $327.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $141.67 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 147.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

