Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

FUV opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.