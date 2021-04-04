PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CJS Securities cut PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PDFS opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $688.30 million, a PE ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,032,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,411,000 after purchasing an additional 175,307 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 744,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 111,334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

