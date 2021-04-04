American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $144.57 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $151.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $10,974,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.