Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

AYI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.09.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $168.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $171.23. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,900,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

