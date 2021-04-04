Wells Fargo & Company Raises Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $122.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.75.

NTRS opened at $105.63 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

