KeyCorp Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $170.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.38.

JBHT stock opened at $169.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

