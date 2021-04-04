Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covivio in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of GSEFF stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. Covivio has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

