Zacks: Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce sales of $1.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $2.65 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $10.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.60 million, with estimates ranging from $6.99 million to $10.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $703.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,731,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,972,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

