Morgan Stanley Boosts The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $41.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.