Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $249.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $223.48 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $147.85 and a 52-week high of $266.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.41 and a 200-day moving average of $236.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter worth about $4,323,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

