Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Earns Hold Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reiterated their hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celyad Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Celyad Oncology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

CYAD opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Celyad Oncology SA engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform.

