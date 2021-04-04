Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of FFIC opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $649.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Flushing Financial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flushing Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

