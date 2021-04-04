FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Royal Mail in a report issued on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Mail’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

