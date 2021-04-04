Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JCI. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.89.

NYSE:JCI opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,433,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,348,000 after acquiring an additional 590,075 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

