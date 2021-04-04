Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $77.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.60.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.