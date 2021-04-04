OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSPN. Sidoti downgraded shares of OneSpan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

OSPN opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 640.41, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 26.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 43.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 31,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 65.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

