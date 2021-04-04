Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.85.

NYSE BEP opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

