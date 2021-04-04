Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) versus OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Critical Comparison

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank -21.21% -14.66% -0.85% Mizuho Financial Group 10.55% 3.62% 0.15%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OptimumBank and Mizuho Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and Mizuho Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $5.36 million 2.35 -$1.10 million N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group $36.68 billion 1.01 $1.38 billion $0.34 8.59

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Risk & Volatility

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mizuho Financial Group beats OptimumBank on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as fund management, underwriting of equity and bonds, M&A advisory, and risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products; and financial services that include funding support. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2020, its branch network included 464 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 256 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 automated teller machines in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

