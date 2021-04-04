Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.18.

SYF stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

