Roth Capital Increases Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target to $8.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,040 over the last 90 days. 83.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 702,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.