Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.45.

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $196.44 million, a PE ratio of -54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 468,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

