Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $38.00 at Truist Securities

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.16.

CPE opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

